WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,980 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,628,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,411,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,204,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after buying an additional 612,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

