CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. Sells 19,280 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,280 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $407,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 597,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,089.80. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. CareDx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. CareDx had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CareDx from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $31,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non?invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post?transplant journey.

The company’s core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor?derived cell?free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

Further Reading

