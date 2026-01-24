Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHT

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $266.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE: AHT) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates upscale and upper-upscale full-service hotels in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of urban, resort and convention-oriented markets and includes both well-known national brands and independent properties. Ashford Hospitality Trust seeks to generate long-term value through active asset management, strategic acquisitions, dispositions and selective joint venture partnerships.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ashford Hospitality Trust invests in properties affiliated with leading hospitality brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.