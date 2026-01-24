Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dana from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dana from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dana has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Dana by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 213,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

