Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Upgraded by Roth Mkm to Strong-Buy Rating

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of AMNF opened at $11.85 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNF) is a U.S.-based food manufacturer specializing in cheese- and dairy-based products. Its product portfolio encompasses processed cheeses, cream cheeses, shredded and grated cheeses, dips, spreads and flavored cheese seasonings. Armanino Foods serves private-label customers, foodservice operators and industrial food producers, offering custom formulation and co-packing solutions to meet diverse market requirements.

Headquartered in Missouri, Armanino Foods operates multiple manufacturing facilities equipped for large-scale dairy processing, blending and packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.