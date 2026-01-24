CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citizens Jmp

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CareTrust REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised CareTrust REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 61.00% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $132.44 million for the quarter.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

