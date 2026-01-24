Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Kubota alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KUBTY

Kubota Price Performance

Kubota stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Kubota has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.