Comerica (NYSE:CMA) EVP James Harry Weber Sells 8,798 Shares of Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP James Harry Weber sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $862,555.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,035.72. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.32 million. Comerica had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 41.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.