Timothy Vanderhook Sells 5,000 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,550. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,574 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $33,127.38.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Timothy Vanderhook sold 4,926 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $60,294.24.

Viant Technology Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $798.48 million, a P/E ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSP. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support: Multiple sell?side firms still rate DSP as a Buy with an average price target near $18.50, and several institutions have increased positions in recent quarters — a source of demand and a positive backdrop for the stock. MarketBeat Report

Analyst and institutional support: Multiple sell?side firms still rate DSP as a Buy with an average price target near $18.50, and several institutions have increased positions in recent quarters — a source of demand and a positive backdrop for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals / trading context: Recent quarterly results showed revenue roughly in line with expectations but a small EPS miss; the shares trade above the 50? and 200?day moving averages, leaving room for momentum-driven gains but also reflecting a stretched valuation (high P/E). Market Data & Earnings

Company fundamentals / trading context: Recent quarterly results showed revenue roughly in line with expectations but a small EPS miss; the shares trade above the 50? and 200?day moving averages, leaving room for momentum-driven gains but also reflecting a stretched valuation (high P/E). Negative Sentiment: CEO insider selling: CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold a sequence of shares Jan. 20–22 totaling 12,500 shares (approx. $153k gross) and materially reduced his direct stake across filings — a development investors often view as a negative signal for near?term confidence. CEO SEC Filing

CEO insider selling: CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold a sequence of shares Jan. 20–22 totaling 12,500 shares (approx. $153k gross) and materially reduced his direct stake across filings — a development investors often view as a negative signal for near?term confidence. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder trimming: Capital V LLC (a >10% owner) disposed of 37,500 shares across Jan. 20–22 for aggregate proceeds of roughly $459k, cutting its position substantially (reported 40% then ~65% reductions) — this increases available float and could add selling pressure. Major Shareholder SEC Filing

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Viant Technology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

