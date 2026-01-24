Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,302 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Omada Health were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter worth about $76,161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,402,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,948,000. Sanofi acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,606,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,150,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 230,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $3,595,472.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,646.40. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,244.27. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 276,893 shares of company stock worth $4,336,787 in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Omada Health from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Omada Health Stock Up 2.9%

OMDA stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $956.67 million and a P/E ratio of -66.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

