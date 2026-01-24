Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after buying an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, stronger guidance and rising free cash flow: JNJ beat Q4 revenue and EPS expectations, raised FY outlook and guided to materially higher 2026 free cash flow (~$21B), which underpins analyst upgrades and ETF buying interest. ETFs to Buy Post JNJ’s Q4 Earnings Surprise & Bullish Cash Flow View
- Positive Sentiment: Large Scotiabank upgrade: Scotiabank moved to “sector outperform” and raised its target sharply (to $265), signaling confidence in J&J’s growth runway and boosting investor appetite. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gets a Buy from Scotiabank
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple price target raises from analysts: Leerink (+$201?$232) and Sanford C. Bernstein (+$208?$225) (and others including Stifel, BofA) have nudged targets higher, reflecting the quarter and helping push sentiment positive. Leerink Raises Price Target Bernstein Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/trend signals: MarketBeat highlights a trend?following buy signal after a post?earnings pullback — technical confirmation can attract momentum and institutional flows. Trend?Following Buy Signal
- Positive Sentiment: MedTech strength and product pipeline: MedTech sales growth, product launches and the OTTAVA robotic submission provide a potential high?growth stream beyond staples like Stelara. MedTech Growth & Product Launches
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation checks: Coverage pieces are assessing JNJ’s valuation after the rally — some see limited near?term upside from current levels, which could temper aggressive buying. Valuation After Momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Talc litigation risk: A Special Master allowed plaintiffs’ expert testimony in the talc MDL, keeping litigation risk visible and a potential earnings/cash?flow overhang. Talc Litigation Update
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8%
JNJ opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $222.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.