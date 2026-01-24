Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after buying an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.82.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8%

JNJ opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $222.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

