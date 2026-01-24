Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.77 and last traded at GBX 74.77, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £221.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

