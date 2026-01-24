iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $214.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $226.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

