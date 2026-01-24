iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $102.26 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 32.01%.Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,775. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

