iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 606.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $363.60 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

