Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $751,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 583,538 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,532.28. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 526,877 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

