John Agwunobi Sells 146 Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director John Agwunobi sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $26,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,302.97. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. CWM LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

