Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Position Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,550 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,709,000 after buying an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,321,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,222 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,881,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,348 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.24. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

