Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $106.80

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.58. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $197.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the sale, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. The trade was a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

