AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRJ shares. Lucid Cap Mkts raised AirJoule Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of AIRJ stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. AirJoule Technologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $225.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.46.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that AirJoule Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter purchased 264,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $779,242.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 623,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,947.35. This trade represents a 73.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Murphy purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,050. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 625,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

