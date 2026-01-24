Insider Buying: Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) Insider Buys A$99,999.90 in Stock

Finder Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:FDR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 270,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.37 per share, with a total value of A$99,999.90.
Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 8th, Bronwyn Barnes bought 1,500,000 shares of Finder Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$112,500.00.
Finder Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
About Finder Energy
Oil and gas exploration
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finder Energy
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
Receive News & Ratings for Finder Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finder Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.