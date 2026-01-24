Insider Buying: Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) Insider Buys A$99,999.90 in Stock

Finder Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:FDR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 270,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.37 per share, with a total value of A$99,999.90.

Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finder Energy alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Bronwyn Barnes bought 1,500,000 shares of Finder Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$112,500.00.

Finder Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

About Finder Energy

Oil and gas exploration

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finder Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finder Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.