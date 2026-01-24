Eric Richard Remer Sells 7,194 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $88,198.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,734,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,524,038.24. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $98,817.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,882 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $128,625.24.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $221,184.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,326 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $64,284.82.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,303 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $89,096.60.

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,571 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $79,574.81.

On Monday, December 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,717 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $129,247.02.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $261,312.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,004 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $39,999.96.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,265.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Featured Stories

