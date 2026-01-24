NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) Critical Survey

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hoku and NextNRG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextNRG $27.77 million 5.37 -$16.19 million ($2.02) -0.55

Analyst Ratings

Hoku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNRG.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hoku and NextNRG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 0.00 NextNRG 1 1 1 1 2.50

NextNRG has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 395.50%. Given NextNRG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Hoku.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and NextNRG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A NextNRG -85.79% N/A -270.09%

Volatility and Risk

Hoku has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNRG has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.1% of NextNRG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextNRG beats Hoku on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

