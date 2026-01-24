Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.8684.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Entergy news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $101,524.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 269.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $93.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

