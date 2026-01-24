ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,630 shares of company stock worth $16,144,855. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth about $146,726,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in ATI by 153.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ATI by 552.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 609,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ATI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,349,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

