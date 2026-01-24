Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $77.00 price target on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $105.00 price objective on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.65, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,178 shares of company stock worth $16,771,931. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 191,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

