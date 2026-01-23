Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.28, but opened at $49.00. Array Digital Infrastructure shares last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 69,877 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AD. Citigroup raised their target price on Array Digital Infrastructure from $37.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Array Digital Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Array Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.28 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $10.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $15,528,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

