Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.58. Secom shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 61,665 shares traded.

Secom Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

Featured Articles

