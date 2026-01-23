KB Home Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.
KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.
About KB Home
KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.
At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.
