ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

ICICI Bank Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IBN opened at $29.18 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1,010.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 13.0% in the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 309,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth $2,702,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IBN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The bank traces its origins to the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, founded in 1955, and was converted into a commercial bank during the 1990s as part of its evolution into a full-service financial institution. It is one of India’s largest private-sector banks and is listed in the United States as an American depositary receipt under the ticker IBN.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and payments), corporate and commercial banking (working capital, term lending, trade finance and cash management), and treasury operations.

