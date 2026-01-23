United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%.The company had revenue of $430.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of UBSI opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 65.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 930,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 368,141 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 89.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 520,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 246,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 564.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Bankshares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

