United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%.The company had revenue of $430.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Shares of UBSI opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $43.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.
UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.
United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.
