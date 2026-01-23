OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OPBK opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1,702.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OPBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of OP Bancorp from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OP Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

OP Bancorp is the bank holding company for Old Point National Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals across the Hampton Roads and Virginia Peninsula regions. Core services include business lending, real estate financing, deposit accounts, cash management solutions and treasury services.

The company’s lending portfolio spans commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, equipment loans and lines of credit tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises.

