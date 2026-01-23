Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Heritage reported non?GAAP EPS of $0.28 vs. Street $0.23 and revenue of ~$53.6M above estimates, a core reason for the stock move. Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 158.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 19.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

