Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,174,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 212,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Lander Energy Corporation and changed its name to Prosper Gold Corp. in April 2012. Prosper Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

