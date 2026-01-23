ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 12,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $100,428.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,322.74. This trade represents a 32.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy P. Santo acquired 6,150 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,283.88. This represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $449,754. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,383,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,635,000 after acquiring an additional 217,148 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,903,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 174,354 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,410,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,705 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,209,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 196,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $793.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $279.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

