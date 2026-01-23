Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell named the core leadership team for the planned Honeywell Aerospace spin?off (Josh Jepsen as CFO; Bob Buddecke, Dave Marinick and Rich DeGraff to lead business units) and said the Aerospace separation remains on track for the second half of 2026 — reduces execution risk around the major corporate restructuring. HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES CFO, BUSINESS UNIT LEADERS FOR HONEYWELL AEROSPACE
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell and Flexjet finalized a settlement and renewed a long?term engine maintenance contract through 2035 — removes litigation overhang and secures recurring aftermarket service revenue for the Aerospace franchise. HONEYWELL AND FLEXJET FINALIZE SETTLEMENT, RENEW LONG-TERM CONTRACT THROUGH 2035
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Argus raised its price target on HON to $250 and maintained a Buy rating — signals upgraded analyst confidence and creates upside relative to the current market level. Argus adjusts price target on Honeywell International to $250
- Positive Sentiment: CEO commentary: Vimal Kapur reiterated that splitting into three public companies positions the firm for long?term value creation — supports investor confidence in the strategic plan. Honeywell CEO: Splitting into 3 separate companies positions us well for the next couple of decades
- Neutral Sentiment: Scheduled earnings: Street previews indicate Honeywell is set to report quarterly results next week; routine guidance and results will likely drive short?term moves. Honeywell International (HON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships: Honeywell discussed energy?transition collaboration with SOCAR — strategically relevant but not an immediate earnings catalyst. SOCAR, Honeywell discuss accelerating energy transition
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings beat odds: Zacks argues Honeywell lacks the combination of factors that typically produce an earnings beat in the upcoming report — introduces caution that results could disappoint and cap near?term gains. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings Expected to Grow
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
