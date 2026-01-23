Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

More Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.