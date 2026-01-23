Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,186 Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $306,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Align Technology by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 770,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,178,000 after purchasing an additional 132,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navera Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.6%

Align Technology stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $235.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

