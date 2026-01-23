New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 10.5% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $121.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Danker sold 4,365 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $524,629.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 238,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,290.77. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,799 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,803. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

