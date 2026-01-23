Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,177 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,619,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $792,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

