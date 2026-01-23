New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,955 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYGH. Matauro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 121,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 431.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $452.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk. HYGH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.