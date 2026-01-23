New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 196,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,102,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $251.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.11. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Boeing from $277.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.26.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

