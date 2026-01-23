New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 196,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,102,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Boeing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. official says the FAA is not the roadblock to MAX 7/10 certification, easing investor concerns that regulatory delays will further slow deliveries and revenue recovery. US official says FAA not the roadblock to Boeing MAX 7, 10 certification
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage has turned upbeat with several bullish ratings and a “strong buy” narrative circulating, supporting demand for BA shares. Wall Street bullish on the Boeing Company (BA) with strong buy rating
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsements (Jim Cramer named Boeing a top holding in a charitable trust) have likely added retail and momentum buying. Jim Cramer on Boeing: “It’s my favorite stock in the charitable trust”
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwinds from rising defense spending support longer-term revenue visibility for Boeing’s defense business. Defense Spending Is Rising—Here Are 3 Stocks Built for Turbulent Times (BA)
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are focused on an upcoming earnings/catalyst window (Jan. 27 referenced) — strong delivery or margin beats could drive further upside. Dear Boeing Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 27
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews note potential upside from higher deliveries and the Spirit AeroSystems acquisition, but they also flag metrics to watch (cash flow, defense backlog, delivery pace). These previews set expectations but don’t resolve near-term execution risk. Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts’ Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are emphasizing production as the principal near-term story (delivery ramp and supply-chain constraints matter more than headline valuation). That shifts focus to operational execution versus multiple expansion. Boeing: Why Production, Not Valuation, Is The Real Story Now
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny still exists: some reports note the FAA has flagged certification issues on MAX 7/10, a reminder that certification and compliance topics could create delays or extra costs. “I Don’t Think FAA is the Roadblock,” Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Gains as FAA Points Out Certification Issues
Boeing Trading Up 0.5%
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing
In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Boeing from $277.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.26.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing
Boeing Company Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.