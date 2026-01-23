Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.3 million.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $24.69 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $418.50 million, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $207,932.79. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,480.71. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy Matthew Harkless sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $72,975.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,898.15. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Monimus Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 100.4% in the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 104,786 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 52,486 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 190.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 157,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

