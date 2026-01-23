Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $336.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,075.35. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 27,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 373.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FULT. Weiss Ratings cut Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Fulton Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

