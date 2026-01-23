Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $313.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $288.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.50 and a 12 month high of $477.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $323.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

