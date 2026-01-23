85,304 Shares in Figma, Inc. $FIG Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, CEO Dylan Field sold 3,029,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $112,984,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 272,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $11,858,137.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 11,121,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,454,126.26. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,509,988 shares of company stock valued at $209,103,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIG opened at $28.47 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. Figma had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 99.32%.The company had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

