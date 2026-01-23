Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.02 Million in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 242.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,366.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $388.41 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.05 and a 12-month high of $535.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.11 and its 200-day moving average is $387.85.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.14.

View Our Latest Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.