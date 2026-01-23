Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $33.58 Million Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CAE were worth $33,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 43,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. CAE Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.98%.The firm had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

