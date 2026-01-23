Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.4286.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 206.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

