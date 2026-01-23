Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $443.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

