Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.2%
NYSE:BABA opened at $177.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $192.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is preparing an IPO for its AI chipmaking arm, T-Head, restructuring it into a standalone unit (with partial employee ownership) before a potential listing — a move investors view as value-unlocking and timely given strong demand for AI chip plays. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Alibaba formed or plans a JV with state-owned CNNC to secure nuclear power for its AI/data center operations — this addresses the energy needs and cost/availability risks of large-scale AI workloads. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more bullish: Arete Research upgraded BABA to a “buy” with a $190 target, reinforcing the positive narrative around growth and AI investments. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: Chinese tech peers are aggressively building AI-powered “agentic commerce” super?apps — a structural trend that benefits Alibaba but also intensifies competition. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Details on the planned T-Head spinout include internal restructuring and employee ownership plans ahead of any IPO — positive for alignment but adds execution and timing risk. Read More.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
